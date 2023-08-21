Ameesha Patel talks about the possibility of ‘Gadar 3’

'Gadar 2' reportedly dropped a hint of another sequel in the end

Ameesha Patel has revealed if there are chances of another Gadar 3.

In conversation with News 18, Patel said that it is very premature to talk about another sequel. So far, she has no clue if Gadar 3 is in the making or not.

“To be honest, I’ve no clue about Gadar 3. It’s too premature [to speak about it]. No one even expected this kind of madness. I don’t know what might happen”, the actress added.

At present, she is just enjoying success of Gadar 2. She said: “Right now, everyone’s just enjoying the euphoria of a super successful film that has gone on to create history again. I don’t think anyone has given it a very serious thought as of now.”

The intriguing plot line and chemistry of Sunny Deol and Patel has left fans awestruck. They are already looking forward for another sequel.

While talking about the reaction of the audience for Gadar 2, the Race actress stated: “My peers have loved the film. They’re always happy if a film does well. In this case, Gadar 2 has created a tsunami and wreaked havoc and its mania has swept the nation. They were so hungry to see Tara and Sakeena together.”

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The OGs Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have once again reprised their iconic roles in the sequel, which has received a lot of love from the fans and audience all over the world.