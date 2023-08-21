Mel C takes leap of faith in her love life with bold move after Joe Marshall split

Mel C has joined celebrity dating app Raya

Mel C declared her return to the dating pool as she signed up on the celebrity dating app Raya after a tumultuous split from her longtime love.

Setting up her profile, the British singer posed for a series of sultry snaps on the app and tabulated her interests such as travel, food, and cycling.

The Sporty Spice was also spotted on a string of dates with London gallery owner Cassius Colman earlier this year.

However, she has mostly ridden solo since her split from her boyfriend of seven years Joe Marshall last summer.

As per reports, Mel C was forced to pull the plug on their romance in the wake of their busy schedules.

Nonetheless, the Wannabe singer is living her best life as a single woman as the source insisted to The Sun: “Mel’s in a really good place.”

“She is loving performing and meeting fans,” they shared. "Meeting someone would just be a bonus.”

As for her own perspective on love, the entrepreneur reflected on tacking a healthy relationship alongside a successful career, expressing skepticism over it.

“I think being a successful woman makes things more complicated,” the singer shared in a recent interview.

No matter how much she is in love with her potential soulmate, Mel C affirmed she has “never, never wanted to marry.”

"Maybe marriage works for some people, but maybe to think it works for the majority is an old-fashioned notion.

“I’ve decided that life is a series of chapters. I think that’s a good way to not have regrets,” added the singer.