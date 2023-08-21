Tori Spelling 'Hospitalized' amidst split with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling hospitalized amidst marriage struggles with Dean McDermott.

Tori Spelling's health is at the forefront as she finds herself hospitalized in the aftermath of her split with Dean McDermott.

In a somewhat cryptic post on Sunday, Tori shared, "4th day here and I’m missing my kiddos so much," accompanied by a photo of her hand adorned with an IV.



Expressing her gratitude, Tori continued, "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes my way."

While Tori did not disclose the reason for her hospitalization, it was revealed through her hospital band that she was initially admitted on August 17.

Tori Spelling thanks her children for support amid extended hospital stay.

Just a couple of weeks ago, concerns were raised when Tori and her children were spotted outside an RV, sparking speculation that they might be residing in the mobile home amidst their ongoing difficulties.

Tori Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott were confronted with a grave issue on their property – extreme mold damage.

The severity of the situation prompted them to take swift action, as they decided to evacuate their home.

Tori shared their ordeal via her Instagram Story on May 17, shedding light on the persistent mold issue that had been plaguing them for the past three years.

She revealed their ongoing health struggles, explaining that she and her children were battling illnesses they couldn't seem to overcome, attributing it to the hazardous conditions in their residence.

Seeking legal assistance, Tori expressed her overwhelming distress and the urgent need for help.



