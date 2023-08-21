Logan Paul walked out of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Logan Paul's expresses dissatisfaction with Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Logan Paul dropped a bombshell revelation – he had ventured to watch Oppenheimer on the big screen but found himself departing the theater approximately halfway through the film.



While Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Oppenheimer, has garnered widespread acclaim from film enthusiasts and critics, there's one prominent figure who stands in stark contrast: Logan Paul.



Paul in a recent episode of his provocative Impaulsive podcast, the controversial social media influencer welcomed the creative duo RackaRacka, the brains behind A24's popular horror hit, Talk to Me, to delve into the realm of cinema.

He openly praised Talk to Me, expressing his admiration for the filmmaking twins, Danny and Michael Philippou, whose movie boasted a higher Rotten Tomatoes rating than Oppenheimer.

"I walked out of Oppenheimer," Paul declared frankly, pinpointing his confusion over the storyline and the film's heavy reliance on dialogue.

"I didn't know what they were trying to do. What are you doing? Everyone's just talking. It's just an hour and a half, 90 minutes, of talking, just talking, talking... It's all expositions. It's all like, nothing happened."

Notably, this isn't the first time Paul has stirred controversy with his film opinions.

He acknowledged that he might eventually change his stance on Oppenheimer, drawing a parallel with his experience with Nolan's Interstellar.

Initially finding it "so slow," Paul admitted he came close to walking out, but now regards it as one of his top three favorite movies.