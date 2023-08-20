Piers Morgan turns guns on Prince William, flays future King's 'ridiculous' decision

Outspoken British TV personality Piers Morgan has lashed out at Prince William after the future king sent a good luck message to England's Lionesses ahead of the Women's World Cup Final.



The former Good Morning Britain's presenter showed no mercy to the Prince of Wales and turned his guns on William for his 'ridiculous' decision to skip Women's World Cup Final despite being being President of the FA.

William, in a video, appeared alongside his daughter Princess Charlotte to send well wishes to the Lionesses in the final against Spain, apologising for not being able to make the big match in Australia this weekend.

In the video message to the England team via social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Kate Middleton's husband confirmed he wouldn’t be able to make it to the match in Sydney.

The announcement sparked reaction from Morgan, who called the decision "ridiculous" that the Queen of Spain would be present at the match to support her country’s team, whereas William would be absent, despite his role as President of the FA.



The presenter reposted the clip from Kensington Royal’s official account, which featured the caption "Good luck for tomorrow @Lionesses".

Morgan commented on the move “Ridiculous that the Queen of Spain is attending the World Cup Final to support her nation’s team, and you won’t be there despite being President of the FA.”

It comes after the heir to the throne was filmed sitting on a bench next to his and Princess Kate’s eight-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, who held a football, to deliver the message.

William said: "Lionesses I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We're sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and millions you’ve inspired here and around the world."

Sharing his opinion on the world cup final, Morgan said: "Spain winning, and running the Lionesses ragged. Bring on Lauren James asap.. you should never leave your best player on the bench in a World Cup Final."

In his most recent tweet, Morgan appeared relaxing the contestants, as he wrote: "Seem to be a lot of very over-emotional women on here right now. Calm down, it’s only a game of football…"

