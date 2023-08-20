Prince Harry accused of ‘photoshopping’ hair after mocking Prince William’s hair loss

Prince Harry famously took a jab at his elder brother’s receding hairline in his memoir, Spare, which was released in January of this year.

However, now it seems that the Duke of Sussex is in need of a little help to make his hair look more thicker and fuller with the help of picture editing tools.

The royal was spotted last week at his polo match in Singapore. In the picture obtained of the event, Harry’s hair looks visibly thinner as he stands in the sunny outdoors posing with his friend.

However, with the update of his profile page on his mental health startup, BetterUp, shows his hair to be noticeably darker and thicker than usual.

One royal watcher wrote, “Photoshop does wonders for the hairline. Male pattern boldness is not something you can change without, a hair transplant, wig or in this case photoshop.”

While another noted that it might just be the lighting. “And lighting can be off and his face was hot and red while outside. He was drenched in sweat. C’mon! FTS!!”



In his memoir, Harry described noting how William’s resemblance to their mother, Princess Diana, had faded with time.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me,” he wrote.

In another section, he called his brother’s thinning hair “alarming” and “more advanced than mine,” though William is only two years older.