Meghan Markle’s lesser-known royal title revealed

Despite being part of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle will never be able to use a particular title given a strict Royal rule.

When Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, she was bestowed with the title of Duchess of Sussex by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Apart from the commonly known honour, the former Suits actress had also gained the title of Princess Henry of Wales, via Express UK.

The name is a reference to Prince Harry’s birthname, which is Henry.

Per the Royal tradition, non-royal women who are married into the family are given this particular style of titles. However, these titles are not often used by these women.

Similarly, when Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, she was also received his title, Prince William of Wales, but opted not to use it.

So, while Kate is referred as Princess by many publications, it is a politically incorrect title used for her.

However, while Kate was promoted to Princess of Wales this year, followed by King Charles ascension, Meghan exited her royal position in 2020.

Now that she is not a working royal, there had been speculations if she were to stripped of her Duchess title or if that would be taken away. In any case, Meghan can never be referred as ‘Princess Meghan.’

However, her children Archie and Lilibet have the Prince and Princess titles.

Baroness Marie-Christine von Reibnitz, who goes by Princess Michael of Kent, is the only women who chose to use her official title.