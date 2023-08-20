Harry Styles launches sensual collection of perfumes for Pleasing

Harry Styles is launching a collection of perfumes

Harry Styles is set to launch a range of perfumes as a part of his lifestyle brand Pleasing.

According to the Mirror, the fragrances of the collection will be reminiscent of intimate moments in a relationship, smelling of “skin-on-skin” and brief encounters.

Rivulets, Closeness and Bright Hot are among the scents launching. The description for Closeness reads, “a whispered ‘yes’, skin pressed against the skin”, while the blurb for Rivulets says the aroma aims to evoke “a delightful encounter with a stranger”.

The As It Was singer, who launched Pleasing in 2021, appointed Brit Shaun Kearney as the brand’s chief executive officer after he left his job as the chief designer in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

The influence of Shaun in the Grammy winner’s latest venture is clearly visible in references to raunchy themes and intimate relationships.

This is not the first time Styles is playing with scents; together with the rest of the members of his band, One Direction, the singer ran a campaign for a woman’s perfume Our Moment, back in 2013.