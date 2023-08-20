Billie Eilish describes music transition as 'shocking': 'It’s hard to get over'

Billie Eilish is currently working on her third album

Billie Eilish is experiencing evolution in her discography in real time.

During an appearance on an episode of Dua Lipa’s At Your Service podcast, the Bad Guy singer reflected on her creative process as a teenager vs. now.

“I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way, and trying to be like ‘it’s ok to do that. I’m ok. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still,’” she explained to the British singer.

Eilish was only 13 years old when she shot to fame after releasing Ocean Eyes on SoundCloud. Since then, alongside her brother Finneas, the Grammy winner has released two studio albums.

Her last album, Happier Than Ever, came out in 2021. According to the singer, at the time the pair felt as though they “had it all figured out.”

“And, you know, touring for a year-and-a-half, then coming back to it, and being way older — and not even much older, but again, the jump between 18 and 21 is a big jump.

She continued: “I’ve been having to try and convince myself that it’s ok and that I haven’t lost it.

“It’s just different… The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then… The voice-changing thing is a trip. It’s all kind of shocking," explained the singer.

“I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ok, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out,” Eilish added.