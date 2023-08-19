Britney Spears ‘not interested’ in keeping her ‘LIONESS’ engagement ring amid split

Britney Spears has no interest in keeping her engagement ring that was given by her estranged husband Sam ASghari in 2021 which has amazing details and a special message embedded in it.

But there is one 'asset' that Britney is not ready to hand back to her estranged spouse: her beloved pups.

Actor Sam, 29, who is understood to have signed an iron-clad prenup before his wedding to Britney, filed for divorce from the 41-year-old chart-topper last month - citing irreconcilable differences.

In the filing, he requests that the singer be made to pay spousal support, and cover his legal fees and court costs, while also asking for 'separate assets' and 'various items' - which Britney fears could include the two adopted dogs he gave her, a source close to the popstar has now revealed.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail the Spears family insider revealed that Britney, who has hired the famously ferocious Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser, is confident that her team will be able to shut down any claim Sam might make to her wealth - but she is gravely concerned that her beloved pups could be at greater risk.

The former couple currently share two dogs: a Doberman named Porsha, which Sam gave to Britney in 2021, and a German Shepherd called Sawyer, which they adopted this year.

'Regarding [Britney and Sam's shared] property, the most difficult part of dividing any assets will be their two dogs,' the source explained. 'But Sam gave Porsha to Britney as a present and she was the one who wanted to adopt Sawyer when they were in Maui.'

When Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021, he did so with a diamond sparkler designed by jeweler Roman Malayev - which he got for free, no doubt in the hopes that his wife's global fame would help to stir up publicity for the brand.

But the rock has now lost it's sparkle for Britney, with the source telling DailyMail.com: 'Sam can have that ring. It was free from the jeweler and she doesn't want it anymore. She has enough diamonds.'



