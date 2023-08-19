Kim Kardashian 'snubbed' by Drake, video goes viral

Canadian rapper Drake has seemingly shunned American TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian during his concert in Los Angeles.



A viral video, filmed at a Drake's last week concert, appears to show Kanye West's ex-wife Kim is being ‘ignored’ by the ‘Search and Rescue’ hitmaker, while some are convinced they may have had an exchange.

The clip was posted on Instagram by a fan with the caption: "Yo why Drake completely ignored Kim."



Drake, who's is currently hitting up North America with his It’s All a Blur tour, performed a string of dates with co-headliner rapper 21 Savage.

At Drake's gig on August 13, Kim popped up to see the singer in action at the Kia Forum. The full-house show was also attended by Kendall Jenner and her beau Bad Bunny.

Drake and Kim, who are making headlines about their alleged affair since Kanye's boastings about the two, attracted massive attention from their fans at the concert due to their strange history of relationship.

"He was the one that started a rumour that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair - our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly,” the reality star told mum Kris during an episode of The Kardashians.



The latest viral video left fans divided as some described Kardashian’s behaviour as ‘fan energy’, while others think differently, with one writing: "The way she’s smiling all anxiously waiting for him to see her lol."



In the footage Drake can be seen leaving the stage and walking up a set of stairs next to where people – including Kardashian – are watching.

However, many social media users pointed out that we can only see Kardashian’s face during the apparent non-exchange, and that he may well have flashed her a smile or wink, for all we know.



"Don’t think he ignored her. They just simply smiled to each other and he continued his thing," commented one fan.

“He prolly winked at her on the way up lol,” another agreed.

A third reacted as saying: "If he really ignored her that wouldn’t have been her reaction, y’all love painting a narrative where there ain’t one‼️"



While, the fourth wrote: "Their interaction was behind a wall how can you know he ignored her??"