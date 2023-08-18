Prince William 'acknowledges Harry had harder upbringing'

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William is reportedly aware of the fact that his younger brother Prince Harry had "harder upbringing' and was 'in pain', according to a new report.

A royal expert has made shocking claims while sharing her thoughts about the ongoing royal family rift, explaining how the future king William can recognise his younger brother's "pain" along with their different privileges.



The Prince of Wales knows he had privileges that "weren't available" for Harry, a royal expert has revealed while speaking of two brothers ongoing feud.

The Duke of Sussex has been noticeably distant from his royal relatives ever since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working royals and relocated to the US in 2020.



Historian and broadcaster Tessa Dunlop, in conversation with OK!, claimed William is "hurt" but "recognises" his brother was not treated equally.



"Obviously William feels really hurt and it'll take him a while to come back into the room, as it were, but if Harry can make it to the Coronation... In the end, they are trained as well to put on a brave face and I think that's what William needs to do. He recognises that his brother was in a place of pain, said the expert.

Dunlop went on: "Harry didn't benefit from those extra three years with Princess Diana being alive. There have been privileges in William's life that weren't available for Harry which made his journey harder to navigate - that's the truth. To leave your parents at 11 rather than 14 or 15 years, it's a very different loss."

