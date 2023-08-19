Raquel Leviss ‘hasn’t seen a single penny’ from Scandoval, ‘Its not fair’

Raquel Leviss feels exploited.



Raquel Leviss accuses Bravo of making money off Scandoval despite the fact that she hasn't seen any of the money herself.

“The network is running to the bank — like, laughing, running to the bank with this scandal — and I haven’t seen a single penny,” the Vanderpump Rules alum said on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast.

In her first in-depth interview since the reality show's tumultuous Season 10 reunion, which was recorded in March, Leviss called her condition "exploitation" as she started to cry.

“It’s not fair,” she continued. “And I feel like a toddler saying, ‘It’s not fair!’ But it really isn’t. And I feel like I’ve been portrayed as the ultimate villain. My mistakes that I’ve made on-camera live on forever.”

After it was revealed in March that she and Pump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval had been having an affair for months while he was in a nearly 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss, 28, received a lot of vitriol from the show's fans.

Sandoval, 41, was instantly rejected by Madix, 38, as the producers set up cameras to record the aftermath.

Leviss entered into a mental health facility following the reunion episode of the Emmy-nominated series in order to receive ongoing treatment. Many of her co-stars, meanwhile, embraced the incident as a financial opportunity.

Particularly Madix was able to secure sponsorships, a Lifetime movie role, merchandising releases, and the opening of Something About Her, a sandwich cafe in West Hollywood.

Lala Kent, a cast member who frequently criticized Leviss for the affair, also dropped merchandise; the proceeds from it were sufficient to finance the down payment on her $1.35 million home.