Khadijah Haqq, Bobby McCray SPLIT After 13 Years of Marriage

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray have parted ways.



The pair announced their separation on August 18 after spending 16 years together overall and 13 years as husband and wife.

"Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer," Khadijah announced on Instagram. "Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to a tremendous transition."

"I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one another, it's best we move forward separately," she added. "I did not come to the decision lightly."

The actress and the former NFL player have three children together, and Bobby is also the father of a son from a prior relationship.

And as Khadijah, who over the years has been on The Kardashians and Keeping Up With the Kardashians with BFF Khloe Kardashian and sister Malika Haqq, explained in her post, she kept her connection with Bobby private for the welfare of their family.

However, she revealed the reason why she decided to share their split news "so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting."

Bobby hasn't spoken about their breakup in the media yet.

The 40-year-old expressed her gratitude for her support network in her final letter, saying that she is "so grateful" for it at this time.



