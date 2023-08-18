Jennifer Aniston ‘selective’ about opening her heart again after Brad Pitt, Justin Theroux divorce

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston is cautious to let her heart be open to love again after two heartbreaking divorces.



A source close to Aniston told In Touch Weekly, the Friends alum “has been burned so many times that she's more careful than ever when it comes to jumping into a new relationship”.

The source revealed that it’s been five years since Aniston was romantically linked with anyone after her divorce with Justin Theroux in 2018.

The Just Go With It actress started dating Theroux after she finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt in 2011, whom she married in 2000.

Considering two failed relationships and the pain she’s endured, the source stated, “Jennifer is very selective about who she’ll let into her heart again.”

“She hasn't gone on a single date since divorcing her ex-husband Theroux,” disclosed an insider.

Meanwhile, Aniston’s confidante mentioned that the actress is in no rush to find a new man in her life.

“Jennifer knows she doesn’t need a man by her side to be happy,” remarked an insider.

The source noted, “That’s huge growth for her. She may have lonely nights at times, but she’s at peace with being alone. She’s confident love will come again.”

“Jen has been healing and learning to love again, as she has had years of therapy, and shed a lot of tears,” added the source.