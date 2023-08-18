Prince Harry's Netflix special Heart of Invictus predicted to end Duke's American dream

File Footage

Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix release, Heart of Invictus could very well be another impending failure.



After the trailer dropped this week, it seemed that the Duke of Sussex adopted a mature approach as the trailer saw strong production with a gripping narrative.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek that it is likely that the Duke of Sussex’s latest offering may not create the same level of interest and hype that his and Meghan Markle’s docuseries Harry & Meghan created.

Due to the material's lack of 'scandalous' offering, the expert predicted that show would find it incredibly difficult to attract a massive audience.

"This is likely to be a constructive and interesting documentary. It is, however, difficult to see it attracting a large audience," he said.

Considering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tanked deal with Spotify, the pair have been facing mounting pressure to salvage the scraps of their contract with Netflix.

"After their failure at Spotify and the inability of their previous Netflix project Live to Lead to appeal to audiences, they need good ratings, but this will also have a special cachet as it is so personal to Harry."

The expert added that the pair will need to find other lucrative ways to grab audiences' attention as they have exhausted their route of using the royal family as fodder to line their pockets.

"Their six-hour marathon documentary, Harry & Meghan, released last December, was Netflix's second-highest ranked documentary ever, but left them open to accusations of overexposure and hypocrisy," Fitzwilliams continued.

"Their biggest challenge is to find a crowd-pleaser that does not involve criticizing the Royal Family."