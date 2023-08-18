Pankaj Tripathi believes censor board needs to reconsider decision over 'OMG 2' certification

'OMG 2' received an 'adult' certificate by the censor board ahead of its release

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose film OMG 2 received an adult certificate before the release, has asked the censor board to reconsider their decision for the film's certification.

Ahead of the release of OMG 2, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj's film got an 'A' certificate, which meant that only people above a certain age were allowed to watch the movie. Audience between the age group of 12-17 were restricted to watch it.

The move made by the censor board made the Ludo actor extremely upset, as the target audience was not permitted to watch the movie.

Therefore, now the actor has expressed his feelings over the same and wants that the board should reconsider their decision.

He said, as translated by India Today, "I definitely think they should reconsider. The message should reach the age group it has been intended to cater to. The collection is just one aspect. The most important thing is that the message should reach the age group it is intended to cater to. I would like to convey through this medium that CBFC should reconsider its decision."

"I was disappointed with the certification", said Pankaj.

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam is a sequel to the 2012 film OMG.