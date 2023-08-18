Inside Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied split: She 'cries herself to sleep'

file footage

Natalie Portman is determined to start anew, without a cheating husband by her side.



After the news broke earlier this year that the actress’ husband of 11 years Benjamin Millepied was involved in an extra-marital affair with a much younger woman, Portman put her weight behind him against the wrath of the world.

A source revealed at the time the Black Swan star’s unwavering support for her husband came from her desire to keep their family together.

However, it's only so long until an actress can keep up the façade before crumbling before a marriage marred by disloyalty.

On August 7, it was reported that the Thor actress had decided to split from Millepied after 11 years of marriage, months after trying to salvage it.

While there wasn’t any confirmation from either side, her bare ring finger was enough proof to clear any doubts.

Now, days after the news broke, an insider spilled to Life & Style, “Natalie is very private about her personal life, but it’s clear that she’s starting over.

“She’s decided to move on with her life without Benjamin by her side.”

“Deciding to take the ring off was a huge decision. Natalie tried to forgive Benjamin, to look at all sides of the situation,” the source explained.

“She considered every way to salvage the marriage, but she realized it would never be the same because the betrayal was too deep.”

Together with Benjamin, Natalie is parents to two children, Aleph and Amalia, whose happiness mattered to her more than her own, according to the outlet.

“At the end of the day, though, Natalie had to consider her happiness. It was the only way her kids would flourish,” conceded the source.

“She’s putting on a brave face for them, but once they’re asleep, the nights are the toughest,” they shared. “She cries herself to sleep over the loss of her marriage.”