Marcus Jordan planning wedding to Larsa Pippen despite dad's public disapproval

Marcus Jordan is turning a deaf ear to his father Michael Jordan’s opinions when it comes to his whirlwind romance with Larsa Pippen.
Speaking to TMZ, the NBA alum’s son gave an update on his wedding plans with the Real Housewives of Miami star.
“It’s in the works,” he told the outlet, adding the couple is “looking for a location” to exchange their wedding vows.
While the pair haven’t made an official announcement of their rumored engagement, Pippen had been spotted wearing a diamond cut ring on her wedding finger during their recent date to West Hollywood.
While this is the first time Marcus will be walking down the aisle, Larsa has had some experience in this regard.
The reality star was previously married to Scottie Pippen, calling it quits in 2018. The couple are parents to four children, Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, together.
In July, the former NBA player expressed his public disapproval of his son’s latest romance, declaring a “No!” when asked if he had his stamp for approval.
During an episode of her podcast with Marcus, Larsa addressed her future father-in-law's comments, claiming she was left feeling “traumatized” over his opinion.
However, she noted Michael’s disapproval came from a place of reason, citing the athlete feud with the television personality’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
