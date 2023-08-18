'Tyrant' David Byrne confesses to playing catalyst in Talking Heads 'ugly' split

Talking Heads split during the late 1980s

David Byrne has admitted to his part in the contentious split of Talking Heads in the late 1980s.

The band’s concert film from 1984, Stop Making Sense, is set to be re-released, prompting an inevitable recollection of bitter memories for its members.

In an interview with People on Thursday, the 71-year-old singer revealed his tyrant ways as a young man were one of the reasons the rock band split.

“As a younger person, I was not as pleasant to be around. When I was working on some Talking Heads shows, I was more of a little tyrant,” he shared with the outlet.

The band, which was formed in 1975, came to an end after Byrne decided to abruptly leave the quartet, leaving Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth, and Jerry Harrison in a tough spot.

Noting, “the end wasn’t handled well,” the And She Was singer said he was “regretful” at how it all went down.

Despite the fact that Byrne is convinced he didn’t “think I did it in the best way,” the musician acknowledged, “it was kind of inevitable that would happen anyway.”

As for his relationship with the former bandmates, he described it as “cordial,” insisting the quartet is “sort of in touch,” but “we don’t hang out together,” he added.

Stop Making Sense is set for a remastered release in IMAX on Sept. 22 and goes wide on Sept. 29 via A24.