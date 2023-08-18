Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline reacts to Sam Asghari divorce

file footage

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has nothing but good wishes for the singer amid her crumbling marriage to Sam Asghari.



Speaking to NewsNation, Federline’s attorney March Vincent Kaplan revealed the DJ hopes the estranged duo is able to sort out their issues regardless of the outcome.

“He just hopes that they work it out,” Kaplan told the outlet on Wednesday.

The lawyer also noted the severity of the media scrutiny on the prospective outcome. “The media is a heavy focus on this one,” shared Kaplan, “and he just hopes that everything works out for the best, whether that’s being together or not being together.”

“Whatever is best for them. He wishes her the best,” he added.

When suggested a potential reconnection between the ex-couple, Kaplan expressed skepticism, saying, “Obviously, if Britney reached out to [Federline], he wouldn’t avoid her call but I don’t see any reason why they would be speaking because of her divorce to Sam.”

Spears and Federline were married for three years during the noughties and are parents to teen sons, Jayden and Sean together.

It was recently reported that Federline was moving to Hawaii with the sons and his current wife Victoria Prince in the wake of her job’s requirement.

What Happened Between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari?

Asghari filed for divorce from the Toxic singer only 14 months after their marriage over claims the latter allegedly cheated on her husband.

After filing for divorce, Sam is now contesting their pre-nuptial agreement in hopes to get more money after the divorce is settled.