Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives update on Little Mix reunion after launching solo career

Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently released her solo single

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has lifted fans’ spirits with an update on Little Mix’s prospective reunion.

The 31-year-old singer, who is currently basking in her wedding bliss and the success of her first solo singer, revealed to Billboard that the pop trio has “no choice” but to reunite, after they went on hiatus last year.

To corroborate her claim, the Black Magic singer directed attention to the band’s 10-year legacy, made timeless by their dedicated fanbase.

“How can we not [have a reunion]? Look what we created. We created a legacy so I just think we don't really have a choice,” she told the outlet.

“We'll always be Little Mix,” the singer added.

Little Mix announced their hiatus in December 2021, eventually kicking it off in May 2022 after the culmination of their Confetti tour.

At the time, the trio, comprising Perrie Edward, Jade Thirlwall, and Pinnock, shared they are ready to recharge and work on some other projects.

Leigh-Anne became the first member to release her solo single, Don’t Say, Love, last month, with Perrie and Jade set to follow behind.

The Shout Out to My Ex songstress has had quite an eventful year; she also tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend Andre Gray, two years after welcoming twins.

Taking to her Instagram, the mom of two shared dreamy photos from her album in Jamaica, writing, “I married my soul mate.”