David Beckham’s final goodbye to Michael Parkinson is a touching tribute

David Beckham said goodbye to Michael Parkinson in a touching tribute on Thursday following his death aged 88.

Sir Michael, who was fondly called 'Parky' by friends and fans, passed away last night in his home in Berkshire while surrounded by his wife Lady Mary as well as his children.

David, 48, was among Michael's 'wish list' of celebrity guests on the final episode of the chat show series, Parkinson, where he interviewed stars from all walks of life.

David joined A-list stars Sir Michael Caine, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Edna Everage, Billy Connolly, Jamie Cullum, and Peter Kay.

The two-hour special aired in November 2007 and Michael fought back tears as the curtain came down on the show for the final time.

At the time, Michael claimed he had a 'wish list' of guests to appear on his last show, he then said that 'every single one of them is here', including David.

Following the news of Michael's passing, David said a final farewell to the star, who has today been described as the best chat show host of all time.

Alongside a picture of himself and his wife Victoria, 49, with Michael, he wrote: 'We say goodbye to the best… Waking up to the sad news of Michael Parkinson's passing.

'I was so lucky to not just be interviewed by Michael but to be able to spend precious time talking about football and family our 2 passions.'