Meghan Markle seen without her engagement ring during trial separation from Harry

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle - who appeared upbeat, carefree and more than happy with her pals while having fun in Los Angeles - fueled rift rumours with the Duke as she is seen without her £156k engagement ring in a new picture during her trial separation from the Duke.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest photo has given birth to many questions as Meghan did not flaunt her beloved royal ring in the new picture amid rumours of her split with Harry.

The former Suits star, in a story on Instagram, looked to have removed her diamond engagement ring which usually sits above her gold wedding band and diamond eternity ring.



Meghan and Harry, who are spending time apart over the last month, seem very much excited and stress-free staying away from each other, setting tongues wagging about their future together.



She was photographed beaming alongside her friends as the birthday girl continued her celebrations with out her husband Harry, who's currently on an Asian trip with his pal and tennis player Nacho Figueras.

Meghan posed for a selfie with her friends Kadi Lee and Cleo Wade. Lee, who has the Instagram handle 'Highbrow Hippie' shared the photo of the trio on her story.

However, Meghan's engagement ring is nowhere to be seen in the snap, sparking reactions from fans.

One fan took no time to express shock, writing: "I wonder what has happened to the engagement ring?"



Another reacted with hilarious comments, saying: "She looks so well. Perhaps her ring was sent for resizing."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have seemingly taken a trial separation four years into their marriage, are giving space to each other to resolve their alleged differences and going forward stronger than ever amid ongoing crisis.