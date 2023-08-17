Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram poses ‘fresh hell’ for King Charles

Meghan Markle has been foreshadowing her return to social media since past year but has held off on the launch just yet.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, the Duchess of Sussex may be waiting for the right time to initiate her relaunch which might stir some trouble for King Charles’ reign.

Per a source cited by Page Six last this month, Meghan “was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her Archetypes podcast, so it’s just sitting there now.”

Moreover, she has “her Instagram page ready to roll out after quietly getting ready to make a comeback online.”

Elser opined in her piece for News.com.au that it now “looks a hell of a lot like Meghan is on the cusp of some sort of great big Stateside relaunch.”

The Duchess of Sussex reemerged on Instagram on Tuesday as she posed all smiles with her friends, hairdresser Kadi Lee and author Cleo Wade in a swanky restaurant garden.

The royal commenter shared that the timing seemed interesting since the Sussexes are working on a new Netflix project, in which they will turn the bestselling novel Meet Me at the Lake into a movie.

She also added that this could pose a big problem for King Charles. “The absolute best case here for Charles is that they are a distraction for the Palace. That they hog airtime and media oxygen as we the media excitedly write about Meghan’s line of signature aromatherapy whatnot.”

“The great Sussex second coming is clearly upon us but … will it take? Will it work? Will companies pay to get into bed with Meghan and will women the world over click, buy and watch what she has to offer?” posed Elser.

“And if it doesn’t work, just how much of a fresh hell could this create for His Majesty?”