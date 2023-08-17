King Charles sends Prince Harry clear message on line of succession in new snub

King Charles is hell bent on sending his son Prince Harry a stern message amid their ongoing royal rift.

The monarch has reportedly granted an honour to a man whom Harry has despised, and even hinted at in in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

The monarch has appointed Sir Edward Young as one of his Permanent Lords in Waiting. Young had stepped down from his role in the Royal Household in May this year, after 19 years of service.

But Charles granted a rare honour to the trusted private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“His Majesty has great respect for Lord Young and is grateful for all the work he did for his mother, often under great pressure,” an insider told the Mail. “This new honour is a reflection of that.”

The Duke of Sussex dubbed Young ‘The Bee.’ Harry claimed that Young had prevented him from seeing his grandmother to lobby her over their exit and ensured he was stripped of his Scotland Yard security deal.

“I’d spent my life dealing with courtiers, scores of them,” Harry penned. “But now I dealt mostly with just three, all middle-aged white men who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres.”

“They had normal names... but they sort more easily into zoological categories. The Bee, The Fly and the Wasp,” he described.

“The Bee was oval-faced and fuzzy and tended to glide around with great equanimity and poise as if he was a boon to all living things.”

The new honour comes as a snub just days after the Buckingham Palace website removed the His Royal Highness (HRH) titles from Harry’s name.