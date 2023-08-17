Jennifer Lopez impresses fans with her strenuous exercises

Jennifer Lopez displayed her fitness in her recent snaps as she performed strenuous dance and exercise routines on Wednesday.
The songstress, 54, flashed her toned abs in a white graphic crop top and matching shorts, teamed with running trainers.
Lopez went makeup free, showing off her natural beauty, while her brunette locks were scraped back in a messy bun.
Jennifer, who is said to work out three or four times a week, looks great as she continues to keep her incredible physique in shape.
She's been soaking up the sun on a lavish getaway on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.
Later in the day, Jennifer put on a glamorous display in a floral midi dress with a belt that cinched in her waist.
She was joined on the boat by several crew members while she lay back and soaked up the sun.
It comes after Jennifer went 'barefaced' while sharing her skincare routine with her more than 250 million Instagram followers earlier in the day.
