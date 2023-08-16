Doja Cat makes rare comments about her ‘shocking, bizarre’ looks

Doja Cat has recently made rare comments about her shocking, bizarre looks that sparked online criticism.



In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Woman hitmaker revealed she’s not scared of pushing her boundaries when it comes to her looks and style.

Doja Cat, who is famous for transitioning her look with different wigs or shaving her head, said, “My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them.”

“So, when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person,” continued the 27-year-old.

Addressing public scrutiny, the songstress explained, “They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable.”

The Kiss Me More singer also opened up about receiving negative comments about her looks over buzz hair and shaved eyebrows last year.

She told the outlet, “I’ve accepted that that’s what happens.”

“So, I put my wigs on and take them off. I shave my head or my eyebrows. I have all the freedom in the world,” added the singer.

Elsewhere in the interview, Doja Cat also talked about her love life as she is reportedly dating comedian and Vine star Jeffery J Cyrus.

“I love love. I'm possibly a serial dater. I definitely have had that in me a little bit,” stated the crooner.

She explained, “Right now I'm in a different place in my life where I am very committed and very much in love in a different way than before.”

“I think I've evolved. I'm learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own,” she concluded.