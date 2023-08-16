Jessica Chastain opens up on being called a ‘weirdo’ in elementary school: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain has recently opened up on being called a “weirdo” in her elementary school.



Speaking on WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the Ava star revealed her weird habit and that’s to “eat orange and banana peels” in the school cafeteria.

“It made people notice me,” said Chastain.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress continued, “I knew the habit was terrible, but I was desperate for attention at the time.”

Chastain confessed she didn’t mind if she was being labelled as “a weirdo” for her strange habit because at least, “I was existing, I was something”.

The Lawless actress described herself as “nerdy and clueless” at the time.

However, Chastain shared her self-esteem increased in junior high after she took theatre classes and was recognised as an actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chastain also talked about her struggling period during her childhood.

The actress mentioned that her single mother would try her best to meet both ends for her and her siblings.

Chastain remembered she learned about the Sam Shepard play Curse of the Starving Class and mentioned a character who would often open his refrigerator and look inside it, even though he knew there was no food there.

“That was the first time I realised, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s us,” she added, referring to a character.