Jessica Chastain opens up on being called a ‘weirdo’ in elementary school: Here’s why

Jessica Chastain has recently opened up on being called a “weirdo” in her elementary school.
Speaking on WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the Ava star revealed her weird habit and that’s to “eat orange and banana peels” in the school cafeteria.
“It made people notice me,” said Chastain.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress continued, “I knew the habit was terrible, but I was desperate for attention at the time.”
Chastain confessed she didn’t mind if she was being labelled as “a weirdo” for her strange habit because at least, “I was existing, I was something”.
The Lawless actress described herself as “nerdy and clueless” at the time.
However, Chastain shared her self-esteem increased in junior high after she took theatre classes and was recognised as an actress.
Elsewhere in the interview, Chastain also talked about her struggling period during her childhood.
The actress mentioned that her single mother would try her best to meet both ends for her and her siblings.
Chastain remembered she learned about the Sam Shepard play Curse of the Starving Class and mentioned a character who would often open his refrigerator and look inside it, even though he knew there was no food there.
“That was the first time I realised, I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s us,” she added, referring to a character.
King Charles seemingly shows his leadership skills and the late Queen's training with his choice of words in the...
Riley Keough and ‘Daisy Jones and the six’ costars reacted to Stevie Nicks’ tribute on social media
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis make this announcement on social media
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals how he lost on a Leonard Bernstein movie in a throwback interview
Margot Robbie did not know that her husband Tom Ackerley starred in Harry Potter
Prince William shares his first statement since Kate Middleton attended a music festival along with Rose Hanbury