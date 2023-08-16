Elon Musk confesses to joking about cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg

The image shows X owner Elon Musk. — AFP/File

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, admitted to joking about the much-awaited cage fight with his fellow business tycoon Mark Zuckerberg, resulting in another indirect battle of words between the two.

Musk confronted Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, following a deterioration in their relationship after the release of the new Meta application Threads in July.

The new Meta application became a competitor to Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In response to a post of Musk's original challenge to the owner of Meta, Zuckerberg wrote on an Instagram story, "Send me the location."

The owner of X responded by accusing Zuckerberg of ostensibly declining the challenge.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, “Fight Recap: I joked on X about fighting Zuck, Zuck then said “SEND ME LOCATION” Italy graciously offered a Colosseum Zuck declined I suggested his home as “safe space” Tragically, he was ahem “travelling” Is there anywhere he will fight?”

Zuckerberg in a cryptic post, gave the impression that he has backed off from the fight, earlier on Sunday.

In a post on Threads, he said that he was going to "focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously".

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," he said in the post.

This didn't go down well with Musk, who took to X and threw some jabs at his tech rival. “Zuck is a chicken,” Musk posted.

As per Variety, the Meta and X/Twitter CEOs first sparked conversations about a potential MMA-style cage match in a series of back-and-forth messages on their platforms. Musk kicked off the exchange while replying to a June 20 Twitter thread where he wrote, “I'm up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Musk posted that the “Zuck v Musk fight” would be live-streamed via X with all proceeds going to charity. Zuckerberg fired back at Musk, taking a subtle dig at X/Twitter, when he wrote on Threads, “Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”