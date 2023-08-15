Asia Cup 2023: Complete squads and schedule

Babar Azam (left) and Rohit Sharma (right) walk in front of the Asia Cup trophy — AFP/File

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to kick off on August 30 and will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka until September 17.

The Green Shirts are in Group A alongside Nepal and India, while Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B of the tournament.

The national side is set to play the tournament's opener against Nepal, who will be playing their first Asia Cup, on August 30 in Multan.

Here's all you need to know about the tournament:

Complete schedule

Group Stage

Aug 30 - Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)

Aug 31 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 2 - Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 3 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 4 - India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 5 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 - A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 - B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 - A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 - A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 - A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions irrespective of teams' positions after the first round.

- Pakistan will remain A1

- India will remain A 2

- If either India or Pakistan don't qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

- Sri Lanka will remain B1

- Bangladesh will remain B2

- If either Sri Lanka or Bangladesh don't qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position

Complete squads

Group A

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

India: Squad yet to be announced

Group B

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanjid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim

Afghanistan: Squad yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be announced