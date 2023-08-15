Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan to feature in a 'love story' produced by his dad

Junaid Khan will also feature in film 'Love Today' with Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, will star in a film produced by his superstar dad.

Amir Khan's production will be making the film with Junaid, which is going to be a love story with some supernatural touches to it. The latter will be playing the role of an insurance investigator who falls in love with a woman in a coma.

The yet-untitled film is a Japan-based love story. Sunil Pandey, who assisted Aamir on multiple films like Taare Zameen Par, Delhi Belly, Laal Singh Chaddha and Rang De Basanti, has come on board to direct this film.

Reportedly, Junaid starrer will enter the filming phase in Japan in October or November. So far, the female lead of the film has not been decided.

Besides featuring in the 3 idiot actor's produced film, Junaid will also be featured in a film titled Love Today which is going to be a remake of a 2022 Tamil film. The film is going to star Sridevi's daughter, Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently taking a break from acting. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor, which was an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump, reports Pinkvilla.