‘Yellowstone’ Kelly Reilly takes a subtle swipe at Taylor Sheridan’s writing

Yellowstone writer and creator, Taylor Sheridan, may have created a hit series for the Paramount Network, but not everyone seems to be happy with his writing at times.

Kelly Reilly, who plays the fan-favourite character Beth Dutton, discussed how she feels about her character’s arc as the show nears its conclusion.

Reilly, 46, shared in a video clip that she gets surprised by the things Sheridan, 53, has written for her character, via Us Weekly.

“I mean, I have my hopes and thoughts for the character. Also, as I’ve played her for over five years now, I feel like I know her so well, but I’m still learning,” she said of her character’s arc in a featurette included on the Blu-ray and DVD editions of the first half of season 5. “I’m coming to it almost the same as the audience.”

“There are still things that I read and I didn’t expect, or sometimes I wish for something else for her, but that’s the same as the audience,” she explained. However, she added that it’s “fascinating” to discover where the show is going.

At the end, Reilly admitted that they were to follow the vision of the creators and where they take the story. “We’re all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller, and we serve the story. Who knows what’s going to happen? I find that exciting as an actor.”

Yellowstone wrapped filming for the first half of its fifth season after multiple delays reportedly caused by on-set drama and the exit of pivotal character played by Kevin Costner.

Paramount Network confirmed in May that the show will end after the remaining episodes of season 5 air.