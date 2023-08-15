Henry Cavill’s ‘Man of Steel’ to receive a nod in new DC movie despite reboot

While Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel had been ousted from the DC universe with the studios' bosses working on the reboot, the character will be given a nod in an upcoming movie.

In an interview with Nestor Bentancor on YouTube, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto revealed that the next DCU movie will include references to 2013’s Man of Steel.

Soto spoke about how he was excited that Zack Snyder, who directed the Henry Cavill starrer, wanted to see upcoming DC movie.

He shared that Synder was a ‘director that [he] respect[s] so much’ as his ‘films are an immense influence.’

“Even in Blue Beetle there are some references to Man of Steel that we made out of honour and respect for the work and art of Zack Snyder. Also, seeing David Ayer sharing it… It’s like, ‘WOW, brother!’ How nice it feels to have that support from people that one respects and that the fans also respect,’” he said.

DC co-CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran, reboot back in January of this year, where he shared that the upcoming projects were in an effort to have a “consistent” and “connected” story lines which links the movies, TV and the games.

Cavill’s Superman had returned October 21, 2022, in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam after a five-year hiatus. Moreover, Johnson revealed to Variety that he “fought for years” to bring Cavill’s Superman back to the big screen.

There were also talks of a potential sequel, but when Gunn announced the DC reboot, all the projects that were not part of the reboot were scrapped.