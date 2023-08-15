Taryn Manning's 'guilty' over 'exposing' affair with Married Man

Taryn Manning addresses controversial video, acknowledges 'wrong' actions.

Actress Taryn Manning is addressing the recent stir caused by her unconventional video upload on social media.

In the video, Taryn Manning disclosed her involvement with a married man and claimed that his wife intended to secure a restraining order against her.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Orange Is the New Black star addressed the situation and the aftermath of her actions.



Manning shared her thoughts, revealing, "Over the past few days, I've had some time to reflect on the situation I've been dealing with."

She expressed that she recognized her mistake in handling the matter publicly, acknowledging that a more private approach, with the support of close friends and family, would have been more appropriate.

The 44-year-old actress proceeded to reveal her emotional response to the situation. She confessed to experiencing a "lot of guilt after exposing" her personal romantic circumstances on such a public platform.

Manning acknowledged her actions, expressing her remorse for engaging with a married man. Despite describing herself as an "ethical and kind person," she admitted that her involvement was misguided.

While Manning expressed regret for "exposing" the situation on social media, she was unapologetic for the love she had felt.

She indicated that the relationship had come to an end, and she aspired to find a partner who would value her in return.

In her statement, Manning alluded to her desire for a healthy and transparent love, one that would not compel her to compromise her identity.







