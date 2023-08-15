Stevie Nicks faces backlash for tone-deaf remarks on Maui Wildfires

Stevie Nicks draws criticism after sharing wildfire post focused on mansion woes and family getaway.

Stevie Nicks' fans were left incensed as she shared a social media post recounting the impact of the recent wildfires that have ravaged the historic Lahaina area of Maui.



In her post, Stevie Nicks disclosed that her own family's vacation plans had been upended by the wildfires.

Her niece and family had intended to enjoy a much-needed retreat at Nicks' residence in proximity to Lahaina, only to be abruptly forced to evacuate just "a day and a half" into their stay due to the encroaching flames.

Remarkably, Nicks' personal property remained unscathed by the fires, but it was her choice of words that ignited backlash from followers.

One fan conveyed the sentiment of many by writing, "Oh Stevie, love you but Native Hawaiians lost their homes for generations to come, your niece, at best, vacation was ruined, this is not what you should've posted."



The musician's reference to the origin of "the opals on my fingers" from a Lahaina store struck a dissonant chord with many, who interpreted it as a display of insensitivity to the broader tragedy unfolding around her.

Captioning her post, Nicks expressed both sorrow and resilience: "Lahaina is not gone ~ It is just away ~ With Aloha, Stevie Nicks."

Instead of using her platform to urge followers to contribute to relief efforts for the stricken island, Nicks' post drew attention to her personal experiences, including her mansion, vacation, and jewelry.

Critics highlighted the harsh reality faced by indigenous people who lost their homes and livelihoods due to the wildfires, contrasting their struggles with Nicks' reflections on her niece's disrupted vacation and her opals.

