Halle Berry grateful to boyfriend Van Hunt for 'letting me being ME'

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been together since 2020

Halle Berry’s boyfriend Van Hunt shared a heartwarming tribute to celebrate the actress on her birthday.

The singer took to Instagram in honor of Berry’s 57th birthday on Monday, sharing a hilarious collection of the Catwoman actress’ photos.

"this is the woman i love," Hunt wrote in the caption. "behind the mask she makes me laugh til i hurt. i see her behind the mask. i always have."

"happy bday, my love,” he added.

Berry showered her love on her beau via the comment section, writing, "thank you Van for always letting me be ME and loving me anyway !”



Berry and Hunt celebrated the former’s day with a trip to Los Angeles’ World of Barbie with Berry’s daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, 15.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 star shared the photos from the trip on her Instagram, writing, "My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day! I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!!"

"I love you guys …thank you !"



Berry and Hunt went official with their relationship in late 2020, however, according to sources, the pair had been seeing each other for “several months.”

Before her latest romance, the Monster Ball star was married to Olivier Martinez for three years, Eric Benét for four years, and David Justice for a few years as well.