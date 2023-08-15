Aaron Taylor-Johnson Has "Nothing to Hide" About Wife Sam Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has “nothing to hide”.



Although the actor from the film Bullet Train rarely discusses the criticism he and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson get due to their 23-year age difference, he recently revealed why he prefers to keep his relationship out of the public eye.

"I'm trying to be as honest as possible," Aaron, 33, said in an interview, as per Esquire. "I've probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody. I've got really nothing to hide, and I'm secure in what we have. But I'm not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me."

On the set of the 2009 movie Nowhere Boy, Aaron and Sam became friends. The movie's actor, Aaron, was 18 years old at the time, while Sam, the director, was 42. Within a year, Sam fell pregnant with their first child, Wylda Rae, and the couple were engaged.

"I knew instantly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this person," the Avengers star told The Telegraph in 2019. "I knew I wanted a family with her, I knew I wanted kids, and a month later she was pregnant with our first child."

Since their 2012 nuptials, the couple has frequently worked together professionally. They both contributed to the 2011 music video for R.E.M.'s "Überlin" as well as the 2018 adaption of A Million Little Pieces. He denied that their artistic endeavours and romance were connected, nevertheless.

"I don't think that's accurate," Aaron explained to Esquire. "Yeah, we worked—I met Sam as actor and director. I think we're really great at collaborating. But that's not why I fell in love with her."

Aaron largely avoided discussing his relationship with the Fifty Shades of Grey director, but he was open about his life with three of his daughters. In addition to Wylda, who is 13 years old, he and Sam are also the parents of Romy Hero, 11, Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15, who are the children of Sam's first marriage to Jay Jopling. In fact, he admitted that he had turned down acting roles over the years in order to spend more time with his family.

"I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff," the Kick-Ass actor shared. "Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities—that's plenty. That feeds my soul."