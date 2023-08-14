Megan Thee Stallion wows crowd with first live performs since Tory Lanez's sentencing

Megan Thee Stallion, who was shot by Tory Lanez after Kylie Jenner's party in 2020, enthralled fans as she appeared on stage for the first time since the rapper was sentenced to ten years in prison.



Megan looked smashing in a hot pink ensemble that featured a corseted bodysuit embroidered with diamond and pearl embellishments during her show at the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California.

The singing sensation styled her famous red locks into curls, mesmerising the music lovers with her hit songs.

It is to mention here that American rapper Lanez was sentenced last week after being found guilty on all three felony counts for shooting Megan in the feet. The incident happened after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home.



Tory Lanez was found guilty after a nine-day trial in December at the Los Angeles Superior Court, where he was convicted of assaulting Megan with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, her former assistant and ex-friend Kelsey Harris and Lanez had left the party in a Cadillac Escalade and ended up getting into an argument in the vehicle, which spilled out onto the sidewalk in the Hollywood Hills. She heard the "Luv" rapper shout "Dance, bitch!" and he then began shooting at her with a 9mm pistol, according to prosecutors in court.