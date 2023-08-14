Celebrities in trouble: Paris Hilton ‘under fire’ for making irresponsible move

Paris Hilton’s latest move has cost her quite a lot of backfire due to her recent outing on the beach in Maui.

The 42-year-old heiress was spotted having a family trip with her husband and son - despite Hawaii tourism officials begging visitors to leave to free up hotel rooms for homeless residents and allow island officials to focus on wildfire recovery.

Hilton was pictured at a resort in Wailea, only 30 miles from the devastated town of Lahaina, as the death toll rose to 96, making the disaster the worst wildfire in the United States in 100 years.

A smaller fire, in south Maui's Kihei area, was still burning on Sunday, only five miles from her vacation spot.

The 42-year-old heiress arrived on the island on Tuesday with her husband Carter Reum and eight-month-old Phoenix - the same day the wildfires ravaged the historic town of Lahaina and burnt it to the ground.

Celebrities and tourists are coming under fire as some are still flocking to the island. As Paris Hilton has already been slammed for holidaying in Maui over the weekend while Oprah Winfrey’s camera crew was refused entry at an emergency shelter as she came to hand out supplies.

Hawaii wildfires- Death toll rises to 96

Hawaii wildfires death toll climbed to 96 on 14 August, as bustling Lahaina was reduced to ashes making the wildfires the deadliest in US modern history, reported the Independent

Previously the Hawaii Tourism Authority asked tourists to leave.

The family was at a resort in Wailea, which is only about a 30-mile drive from the devastation in Lahaina. Reum and Hilton, who married in 2021, shared a kiss as Paris held the newborn in her arm.

The happy couple was also spotted holding hands and smiling as they walked along a path, while families grieved just miles away over the fire's devastation.

A source close to Hilton told DailyMail.com: 'She has been absolutely helping. Maui has always held a special place in her heart. She has been gathering supplies and taking them to shelters and those who need. She already did and continues to do so.'