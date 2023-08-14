Maui fires: Kourtney Kardashian keeps on making followers disappointed with her actions

Kourtney Kardashian keeps on making her fans disappointed with her actions day by day.

The reality star, 44, who is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker made her fans furious over her latest move when she posed in a sliding glass door while enjoying a peaceful getaway in Montecito, CA.



The Poosh founder showcased her toned legs in what appeared to be a pair of black yoga shorts and a matching long-sleeve sweatshirt.

This action of Kourtney did not sit well with her fans as they found it so 'insensitive' to share the pictures from her luxurious getaway and ignore the devastating Maui fires disastrous event as the influencer has not posted anything about the incident so far.

Hawaii wildfires - Death toll rises to 96



Hawaii wildfires' death toll climbed to 96 on 14 August, as bustling Lahaina was reduced to ashes making the wildfires the deadliest in US modern history, reported The Independent.

'The ocean calms the fire in me,' penned the influencer next to the photo carousel Friday.

Kourtney, who had already received some backlash as being 'out of touch' on a post in which she shared her morning routine, created some controversy among her fans with that comment in the wake of the devastating Maui fires.

'Go to hell with that picture and caption,' wrote one angry fan.

'You know exactly what you’re doing. Hell, I’ll bet you’re going to profit off of this tragedy in some way. You people always find a way. Unbelievable. What if that was YOUR family on Maui. Put yourself in others shoes than your own. For once in your materialistic sad life.'

Another lashed out writing, 'I know you're just a celebrity and you won't even respond to this, but my entire town just burnt to the ground, and it's like the people who have the ability to help just pretend not to know what's going on.'

Kourtney and Travis discovered they were having a boy at a gender reveal party in late June.