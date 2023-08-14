Gwen Stefani’s son gets slammed after his live musical debut at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma bar

Gwen Stefani’s son Kingston Rossdale has recently been slammed after he had musical debut in stepfather Blake Shelton’s bar, Ole Red in Oklahoma over the weekend.



On Saturday, a TikTok user posted a small video of the 17-year-old singing on the stage where he was joined by the music team while he impressed the audience with his singing skill.

In the clip, Gwen’s son could be seen saying, “Love you guys, thank you for being here!” after finishing his song.

“Thank you, it means everything to me, really. I hope you guys had a great night, enjoy yourselves!” added Kingston.

Netizens called out Kingston after his performance on the post, with one commenting, “More nepotism.”

“Good thing he comes from money …. Come on,” remarked another user.

While there were few who weren’t harsh over the teenager and thought the choice of song was not right for him.

A user wrote, “Seems like a nice kid, but he can’t sing!!”

“I do think he can sing, but he needed a different song cause this one caused a lot of pitch changing,” stated a third user.

Interestingly, there were also a few supporters who praised Kingston over his “voice”.

It is pertinent to mention that Kingston is the first of three sons Gwen shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the two musicians also have Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.