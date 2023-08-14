Zachary Levi criticizes 'Garbage' content emerging from Hollywood

Zachary Levi voices concern over disparity between audience and critic scores for 'Shazam.'

Zachary Levi, known for his role in the film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, made headlines at the Chicago Fan Expo when he criticized Hollywood's production of subpar content.

Addressing a prevalent concern, Zachary Levi's outspoken critique of the industry's "garbage" offerings drew both attention and applause from attendees.

Levi's remarks reflected a notable shift as he, an actor associated with one of the year's notable underperforming movies, voiced dissatisfaction with the state of the industry.

"I personally feel like the amount of content that comes out of Hollywood that is garbage — they don't care enough to actually make it great for you guys.

They don't," Levi asserted, echoing sentiments shared by many critics and audiences alike.

He addressed the all-too-familiar experience of excitement from trailers that often leads to disappointment upon seeing the final product.

He urged for a collective effort to withhold support from subpar content by "actively not choosing the garbage."

Discussing the sequel's critical reception, Levi expressed his disappointment with the disparity between audience and critic scores.

Despite a solid 86 percent audience approval, the critics' score languished at 49 percent. He attributed this discrepancy to the film's "oddly and perplexingly low" critical rating and noted the unkindness of some reactions.

He acknowledged the gap between a "perfect Orson Welles masterpiece" and the film's actual quality. Despite this, he asserted that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is indeed a "good darn movie."



