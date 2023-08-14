Damian Lewis extends UK tour dates amid high demand

Fan frenzy continues: Damian Lewis extends debut album tour across UK.

Damian Lewis renowned for his roles in acclaimed TV dramas like Band Of Brothers and Homeland, is responding to fervent demand by adding extra dates to the tour of his debut album, Mission Creep.

Damian Lewis is embarking on his inaugural musical tour this autumn with his newly formed band.

The initial eight-show tour had witnessed such overwhelming popularity that Lewis has made the decision to expand his concert schedule.

As a result, he has introduced three additional shows scheduled for November, taking place in Basingstoke, Eastleigh, and Milton Keynes.

Lewis shared, “I can’t wait to get out on the road with my band this autumn for our first UK tour.

We’ve played London, we’ve played New York, but now we’re getting serious and bringing the music to the great towns and cities of Gateshead, Nottingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, and many more.

And, am I allowed to say this, due to popular demand, we’ve just added three more dates at the start of November so, all of you in Basingstoke, Eastleigh, and Milton Keynes, get your glad rags on.”

Having released his debut studio album in June, Lewis's musical offering is described as a diverse collection of rootsy, rock, and jazz-infused tracks that reflect his profound love for music and his inherent urge to communicate through it.

The roots of Damian Lewis's debut album can be traced back to his post-school years, where he embarked on a busking journey across continental Europe with his guitar.

This early experience is believed to have left an indelible impact on the creation of the album, which emerged as a result of Lewis's rekindled passion for the guitar during the lockdown.



