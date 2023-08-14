Tim McGraw credits wife Faith Hill for being his 'rock' through sobriety journey

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for 27 years

Tim McGraw owes it all to his wife Faith Hill for helping him navigate his sobriety over the last 15 years.

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the singer heaped praise on his wife while reflecting on their life-long bond of 27 years.

"She's always been my rock. She's my rock in everything that I do. I don't think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do," he shared.

The It’s Your Love crooner, however, confessed that the journey to sobriety is far from a linear path, explaining, "There's setbacks and there's times you move forward and do great, and there's times you set back.”

He went on to reflect on making peace with the fact that he is going to go back and forth fighting his urge to relapse for the rest of his life.

The singer detailed his past alcohol abuse in a new song, Hey Whiskey.

"And that'll probably be a process throughout the rest of my life and something that I have to be diligent about and really continue to work at,” shared McGraw. “And I think ['Hey Whiskey'] is helpful in that regard. It was very cathartic to me, in a lot of ways."

Elsewhere in the interview, the country singer joked about being in a “second honeymoon phase” with Hill at 27 years.

"We always like to say we've been married 92 years in showbiz language; it’s like dog years," he quipped.

McGraw and Hill are together parents to three daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.