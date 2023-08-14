Stephen Amell defends hitting SAG picket line after anti-strike comments

Stephen Amell branded SAG-AFTRA strike myopic in controversial remarks earlier this months

Stephen Amell joined his Arrow co-stars on Saturday on the picket line of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, only weeks after apparently expressing his disapproval over it.

The actor landed in hot water after calling out the strike hindering his right to promote his STARZ show, Heels, during a GalaxyCon in Raleigh, North Carolina earlier this month.

Since then, he has apologized to his fellow actors as well as fans, claiming he didn’t mean what he said, pledging his full support for the strike.

At the picket line over the weekend, Amell responded to claims about him doing a “180 on the issue,” affirming he just “misspoke” at the event, and has since acquired “clarity on how he feels.”

“It manifests into [my] unwavering support for SAG-AFTRA,” the Arrow star told TMZ, “something I have had since the beginning.”

He ascribed his presence on the picket line to having been “educated on the process.”

During the event earlier this month, Amell branded striking a “reductive negotiating tactic,” as he expressed his frustration over not being able to promote his show.

"And I think that the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic,” he stressed.

Following the backlash, Amell penned a lengthy statement on his social media as he tried to reason his remarks, saying, “I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour.

"Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved,” he added.