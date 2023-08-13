Kendall Jenner opts for gorgeous slingback flats while out with friends

Kendall Jenner turned heads in her comfy footwear as she stepped out in Malibu with friends over the weekend.

Keeping her trendy black sunglasses firmly on, the 27-year-old supermodel — walked with conviction after opting for a pair of slingback flats with shiny brown crisscross straps, showing off a yellow pedicure, which matched her manicure.

Kendall kept the rest of her attire very simplein cutoff denim shorts complete with a crew neck white T-shirt.

The 818 Tequila founder draped a chunky burgundy sweater over her shoulders and secured her shorts with a black leather belt.

Joining her were friends Lauren Perez, Jesse Jo Stark, and Fai Khadra, who each made fashion statements of their own.