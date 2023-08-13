Ed Sheeran teases new album release date at Minneapolis show: See

file footage

Ed Sheeran was entranced in his element during his intimate Minneapolis show of The Mathematics Tour on Friday.



The Shape of You singer captivated the audience by singing tunes from his latest album Subtract, which included a fair share of songs that would take one back to the happiest of moments and relive the saddest hours of life just the same.

Rest assured, Sheeran put out one of his best shows during the night, as narrated by the concertgoers of the private event.

The singer played each song from Subtract accompanied by a heartbreaking prelude, owing to a difficult year for Sheeran amid his wife’s cancer diagnosis and best friend Jamal Edwards’ death.

Towards the end of the show, however, the Castle crooner surprised fans by singing three new songs from an upcoming album in his trademark solo guitar, high-note style.

During his performance, he teased that the songs are a “good playlist for autumn,” alluding to the album’s potential release date.

Fans deduced that the singer was wearing a shirt with a potential release date for a new album during the August 6 show.

The shirt had an inscription, which read: “Autumn 9,” having fans speculate the nine in the text meant 9th month of the year aka September.

He also said during an announcement: “Autumn is coming, I will see you soon”

As for who opened for Ed Sheeran in Minneapolis, it was his longtime pal Khalid and British singer Cat Burns.