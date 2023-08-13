Where's Richard Sackler now? From Purdue Pharma to current life

Richard Sackler's whereabouts: real-life basis of 'Painkiller' depicted.

Richard Sackler is residing in Boca Raton, Florida, after selling over $30 million worth of properties since 2018.

The conclusion of the series provides viewers with contemporary insights into Richard Sackler's present status, aligning with the real-life events that served as the foundation for the show's narrative.

The screen illuminates a series of news reports highlighting pivotal developments, notably that "Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy in 2019 due to multi-state lawsuits."

This declaration is accompanied by news of the Richard Sacklers agreeing to a substantial $6 billion settlement, and their relinquishing of ownership of Purdue Pharma.

Despite these significant legal outcomes, the series underscores a notable fact: no member of the Sackler family has faced criminal charges in connection with the promotion of OxyContin or any associated overdose fatalities.

Richard Sackler himself has firmly denied responsibility for the opioid crisis, a stance echoed by his family.

The series Painkiller concludes on a somber note, revealing that "over the past 20 years, it is estimated that more than 300,000 individuals have lost their lives due to prescription painkiller overdoses, including OxyContin."



