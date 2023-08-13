Florence Pugh to play Rapunzel in Tangled live-action remake?

File footage

Florence Pugh is looking to add a Disney princess to her list of roles.



According to reports, the Black Widow star is among the frontrunners of choices to play the character of Rapunzel in the rumored live-action adaptation of Tangled.

The rumors of a live-action film for the long-haired princess emerged last week, however, nothing has been confirmed by Disney in the wake of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Regardless of the confirmation, fans have taken it upon themselves to lay bare their dream castings for the roles of main leads, Rapunzel and Disney heartthrob Flynn Rider, bringing up photos of their favorite artists to convince the casting agents.

In an interview with CBS earlier this year, the Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan expressed her wish to star as the princess in a future live-action adaptation, drawing parallels between Rapunzel’s strict mother with that of a South Asian family’s.

“I think Rapunzel should be a South Asian girl. Because hear me out, no one knows what it feels like to be trapped in your room,” she shared at the time, “not able to go out because your mother is telling you no, without giving you an actual proper reason like brown girls do. It’s true. That would be like a dream role for me.”

It was also reported that Jada Pinkett-Smith was being considered for the role, which was soon declared faked by the fact-checking site Snopes.